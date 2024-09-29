Julius Randle's Wife Posts Emotional Message Following New York Knicks Trade
Julius Randle has been one of the most important New York Knicks stars in recent history.
Over five seasons with the franchise, he made three NBA All-Star Games and the Knicks reached the playoffs three times.
On Friday, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that Randle is being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a blockbuster deal.
Following the news, Kendra Randle (the wife of Julius) made a heartfelt post to her Instagram story.
Kendra wrote: "Forever grateful for this experience. New York was amazing to our family 💙"
Kye Kye grew up in the garden 💙 we got here when he was 1.5 years old and this year he will be 8. So many of you embraced him/us and made this experience unforgettable and I'm forever grateful. Bittersweet moment but so excited for a new, healthy chapter for our family 💙"
Randle finished last season with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He missed the second half of the season (and the 2024 NBA playoffs).
That said, the Knicks were still able to finish as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and reach the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Randle is joining a Timberwolves team that is coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
They will open up their season on October 22 in Los Angeles against the Lakers.