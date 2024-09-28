Fastbreak

Julius Randle's Wife Reacts To Knicks-Timberwolves Trade

Julius Randle's wife reacted to the All-Star forward being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the MSG Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Tarrytown, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the MSG Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Julius Randle has been one of the most important players on the New York Knicks for each of the previous five seasons.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.

The 29-year-old made his third NBA All-Star Game.

Julius Randle
Dec 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) runs up court after a basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, The Athletic reported that Randle had been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Via Shams Charania: "Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski."

Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post to her Instagram story was Randle's wife (Kendra).

She wrote: "Scary hours 👻👻👻👻 🔥🔥 Minnesota, here we come 🎉"

Kendra Randle IG Story
Kendra Randle IG Story / September 28

Randle was the seventh pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

Over ten seasons, he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.

His career averages are 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 641 games.

Julius Randle
Jan 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates after getting fouled on a made basket n the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves finished last year as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.

On October 22, the Timberwolves will open up their season with a matchup in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.