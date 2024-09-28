Julius Randle's Wife Reacts To Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
Julius Randle has been one of the most important players on the New York Knicks for each of the previous five seasons.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The 29-year-old made his third NBA All-Star Game.
On Friday evening, The Athletic reported that Randle had been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Shams Charania: "Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski."
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post to her Instagram story was Randle's wife (Kendra).
She wrote: "Scary hours 👻👻👻👻 🔥🔥 Minnesota, here we come 🎉"
Randle was the seventh pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
Over ten seasons, he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks.
His career averages are 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 641 games.
The Timberwolves finished last year as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
On October 22, the Timberwolves will open up their season with a matchup in Los Angeles against the Lakers.