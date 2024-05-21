Justin Jefferson's Viral Post On X After Minnesota Timberwolves Beat Nuggets
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves are now headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was on the roster.
After the game, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson sent out a post on X that had over 19,000 likes and nearly 400,000 impressions.
Jefferson wrote: "LETS GOOOOO @Timberwolves"
Jefferson is coming off another sensational season for the Vikings.
In just ten games, he had 68 receptions for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns.
At just 24, Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFC.
However, the Vikings went just 7-10 and missed the NFL playoffs.
Minnesota sports fans have a lot to be excited about with Jefferson and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards.
Edwards is only 22 and is arguably among the ten best players in the NBA.
The 2020 first-overall pick is averaging 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Game 1 of the series between the Mavs and Timberwolves will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
That series will begin on Tuesday evening in Boston, Massachusetts.