Justin Timberlake Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post
Jimmy Butler is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Miami Heat star currently has 10 million followers on Instagram and is always posting content to his story.
Recently, Butler was at the Justin Timberlake concert in Sweden.
He made a post that had over 79,000 likes and 200 comments in six hours.
Butler captioned his post: "a night was had in stockholm sweden. shouts to @justintimberlake for a helluva damn show 🤘"
One person who left a comment was Timberlake.
His comment had over 550 likes in five hours.
Timberlake wrote: "Sing, Buckets! 😂"
Butler had his season cut short due to injury and he was unable to play in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
This was just one year after he led the Heat to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.
That said, seeing Butler being able to travel and move around the world is a good sign that he is going to come back fully healthy next year.
The Heat lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Butler signed with the franchise during the summer of 2019.
Over that span, the Heat have been to the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Confernece finals three times).