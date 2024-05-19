Kahleah Copper Posts Career-High 38 Points in Mercury's Win Over Dream
Just two games into the 2024 WNBA season, Kahleah Copper posted a career-high 38 points to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a thrilling 88-85 win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. The nine-year league veteran also hit some clutch baskets down the stretch to secure the victory.
Copper, who is in her first season with the Mercury, finished Saturday's game with 38 points, six rebounds and an assist while shooting 11-of-20 from the floor, including three-of-five from behind the 3-point line.
The three-time WNBA All-Star also hit two clutch in the final 40 seconds of the contest. With Phoenix leading 84-83, Copper drove to the basket for a layup to put the Mercury up three with 38.1 seconds remaining.
After a bucket from Atlanta's Cheyenne Park, Copper was able to get to the cup again tp push the lead to 88-85 with 20.1 seconds to play. A 3-point attempt from Atlanta's Rhyne Howard was off the mark and the Mercury secured the win.
"I think my teammates did a good job of getting me open, coach did a good job drawing plays up. I was in the best position, so I was able to succeed," Copper said of her career-high performance.
Copper started her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics in 2016 but spent a majority of her career with the Chicago Sky (2017-23). In the Windy City, she was a three-time All-Star and was a WNBA champion in 2021. She was also the WNBA Finals MVP that season.
So, Copper is no stranger to big moments. It didn't take her long to make a major impact with the Mercury.