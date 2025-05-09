Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sends Strong Message To Boston Celtics Star
Jrue Holiday is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The two-time NBA Champion is among the most beloved players on (and off) the floor.
Recently, Holiday won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.
Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 NBA #SocialJusticeChampion is... Jrue Holiday!
Holiday will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy for his efforts to drive economic empowerment through philanthropy and creative capital deployment.
$100K to be donated to the Jrue and Lauren Social Impact Fund (JLH fund)."
After the news, Abdul-Jabbar sent out a post for Holiday.
He wrote: "Just want to say how proud I am of @Jrue_Holiday11 for their effort he has continually made to his community. Congrats on making the captains list.!"
Fans commented on Abdul-Jabbar's post.
@CHUCKVANHORNE: "Bucks should never have traded him...."
@rui_mascarenhas: "This is awesome 🤩"
@FurmanHoward: "Just want to say thank you for your leadership and now that bill russell is gone his mantle is yours !"
@edubies: "UCLA Fight Fight Fight!"
Holiday finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
In addition to the Celtics, the former UCLA star has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner is... Jrue Holiday!
Holiday receives the Joe Dumars Trophy for the annual honor that recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court."