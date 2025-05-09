Fastbreak

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sends Strong Message To Boston Celtics Star

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sent a message to Jrue Holiday.

Ben Stinar

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Boston Celtics.

The two-time NBA Champion is among the most beloved players on (and off) the floor.

Jrue Holiday Celtics
Apr 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics owner Wycliffe K. Grousbeck presents the Red Auerbach award to guard Jrue Holiday (4) before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Recently, Holiday won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award.

Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 NBA #SocialJusticeChampion is... Jrue Holiday!

Holiday will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy for his efforts to drive economic empowerment through philanthropy and creative capital deployment.

$100K to be donated to the Jrue and Lauren Social Impact Fund (JLH fund)."

After the news, Abdul-Jabbar sent out a post for Holiday.

He wrote: "Just want to say how proud I am of @Jrue_Holiday11 for their effort he has continually made to his community. Congrats on making the captains list.!"

Fans commented on Abdul-Jabbar's post.

@CHUCKVANHORNE: "Bucks should never have traded him...."

@rui_mascarenhas: "This is awesome 🤩"

@FurmanHoward: "Just want to say thank you for your leadership and now that bill russell is gone his mantle is yours !"

@edubies: "UCLA Fight Fight Fight!"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
November 16, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former pro basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in front of his statue that was unveiled in a ceremony in front of the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Holiday finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.

In addition to the Celtics, the former UCLA star has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

Via The NBA: "The 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner is... Jrue Holiday!

Holiday receives the Joe Dumars Trophy for the annual honor that recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.