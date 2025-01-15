Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Knicks-76ers Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Towns is in his first year playing for New York.
He is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via KnicksMuse: "Karl-Anthony Towns is the FIRST player in NBA History to record the following statistics in the first 40 games of a season:
• 750+ PTS
• 500+ REB
• 75+ 3PM"
The Knicks have also been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 26-15 record in 41 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 124-119.
Towns finished the loss with 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 7/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range.
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post on Tuesday: "As of today, every Knicks starter is in the NBA's top-10 in total minutes played.
1. Mikal Bridges
2. Josh Hart
3. OG Anunoby
6. Jalen Brunson
10. Karl-Anthony Towns"
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed with a 15-23 record in 38 games.