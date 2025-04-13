Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable for Sunday."
Towns comes into the day with outstanding averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He is in his first year playing for New York after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Karl-Anthony Towns surprised Calvin Mar, with a $60,000 college scholarship. for college. Mar plans to attend SUNY Albany for musical theatre.
Video courtesy of The Garden of Dreams Foundation"
The Knicks have had a strong season with a 50-31 record in 81 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and have lost three in a row).
The Knicks will face off against the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs later this week.
Via @BigKnickEnergy_: "I'm not saying the Pistons will be an easy series, but the Knicks have no excuse to lose..
Our roster's deeper, more skilled, and we’ve got the best player
Thibs knows his he very well could be coaching for his job here."