Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Magic-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will play the Orlando Magic (at home) in Manhattan.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns is averaging 25.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Sunday: "Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Orlando due to patellar tendonopathy in his right knee, Knicks say. Towns left Saturday’s double-digit loss to Chicago late in the 4th, presumably due to discomfort in his knee. Miles McBride (hamstring) is questionable."
Right now, the Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-12 record in 36 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (but are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid).
Most recently, the Knicks lost to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 139-126 at the United Center.
Towns finished the loss with 44 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
As for the Magic, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-16 record in 37 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following New York, the Magic will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Orlando, Florida.