Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Nets-Knicks Game

Karl-Anthony Towns remains on the injury report.

Ben Stinar

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after injuring his ankle during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns remains on the 1:30 Eastern Time injury report listed as questionable.

Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 50.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.

The former Kentucky star is in his first year playing for New York.

He finished the team's most recent 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls with 46 points, ten rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 18/30 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

While the Knicks are just 5-6 in their first 11 games, they are still the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Via StatMamba on November 12: "Karl-Anthony Towns this season:

24.5 PPG
12.4 RPG
2.4 3PM
51.1% 3PT

First player in NBA history to average 20/10 on 50% 3PT in first 10 games with any franchise."

Following Friday's showdown, the Knicks and Nets will remain in Manhattan for another matchup on Sunday.

The Knicks are 2-2 in their first four games at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) tries to get past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

As for the Nets, they enter Friday's matchup with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-4 in the six games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
