Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Nets-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns remains on the 1:30 Eastern Time injury report listed as questionable.
Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 50.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.
The former Kentucky star is in his first year playing for New York.
He finished the team's most recent 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls with 46 points, ten rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 18/30 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
While the Knicks are just 5-6 in their first 11 games, they are still the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Via StatMamba on November 12: "Karl-Anthony Towns this season:
24.5 PPG
12.4 RPG
2.4 3PM
51.1% 3PT
First player in NBA history to average 20/10 on 50% 3PT in first 10 games with any franchise."
Following Friday's showdown, the Knicks and Nets will remain in Manhattan for another matchup on Sunday.
The Knicks are 2-2 in their first four games at Madison Square Garden.
As for the Nets, they enter Friday's matchup with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 2-4 in the six games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.