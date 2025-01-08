Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Raptors-Knicks Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News: "No updates to the Knicks’ injury report as of 11:30 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns (right patellar tendinopathy) and Miles McBride (hamstring strain) remain questionable for tonight’s game vs Toronto.
Of note: Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek & Ariel Hukporti are not on G-League assignment."
Towns is in his first year playing for New York.
He is averaging an outstanding 25.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via @TownMuse: "Knicks now sit at 1-2 without KAT this season…
In those games:
— 29.8 3P% (30th in NBA)
— 109.7 PPG (22nd)
— 38.0 RPG (30th)
— 22.7 APG (29th)"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (but have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Raptors, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Raptors, they are the 14th seed with an 8-28 record in 36 games.