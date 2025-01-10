Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Injury Status For Thunder-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward enters the day with averages of 25.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable for Friday."
Towns is in his first season playing for the Knicks.
He has been an excellent fit playing next to point guard Jalen Brunson.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos on January 2: "Karl-Anthony Towns has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December
23.2 PPG
14.6 RPG
3.3 APG
1.1 BPG
56.6% FG
39% 3PT"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a scroe of 112-98.
Towns finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 30-6 record in 36 games.
The have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Thunder will visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday.