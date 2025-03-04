Karl-Anthony Towns' Current Status For Warriors-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable.
Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable tonight for the Knicks against the Warriors due to personal reasons"
The Knicks are coming off a 116-112 over the Miami Heat (in overtime).
Towns finished the win (on the road) with 19 points, 16 rebounds and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 40 mintues of playing time.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record in 60 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won seven out of the last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Knicks will begin a road trip when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in California.
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He is in his tenth NBA season (and first with the Knicks).
Prior to getting traded, the 29-year-old had spent nine straight seasons with the Timberwolves.
At home, the Knicks are 21-10 in the 31 games they have played in Manhattan.