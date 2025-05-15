Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Facing Backlash For Performance In Knicks-Celtics Game

Karl-Anthony Towns played 29 minutes against the Celtics.

Ben Stinar

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a dunk in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after a dunk in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 127-102 in Game 5.

The series is now 3-2 (still in favor of the Knicks) with Game 6 on Friday night in New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished the loss with 19 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@IsoBrunson: "KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS

- Can’t score on 6 foot 4 Jrue Holiday
- Can’t guard a single person
- Gets targeted in the pick and roll

What does he do?"

Kendrick Perkins: "Kornet outplaying Towns tonight was not on my Bingo Card."

@KnicksBeast: "KAT getting into foul trouble every single game is a real bummer"

@ben_honick: "Karl Anthony Towns is so beyond useless. He really cant get 10 rebounds as the tallest man out there"

Karl-Anthony Towns
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball during warmups prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

@Jokeeee_: "KAT commits the worst fouls I’ve ever seen every single game"

@Mr_Rdz3: "Karl Anthony Towns committed two of the dumbest fouls ive ever seen. He's benched with three fouls and 9 mins left in the 2nd QTR"

@LetsTalkKnicks_: "OG no show

KAT no show

Mikal no show

Team should be disgusted with this performance. Where tf is the killer instinct"

NBA
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Towns is in his first year playing for the Knicks after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He made his fifth NBA All-Star Game this past regular season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.