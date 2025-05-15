Karl-Anthony Towns Facing Backlash For Performance In Knicks-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 127-102 in Game 5.
The series is now 3-2 (still in favor of the Knicks) with Game 6 on Friday night in New York.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished the loss with 19 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@IsoBrunson: "KARL ANTHONY-TOWNS
- Can’t score on 6 foot 4 Jrue Holiday
- Can’t guard a single person
- Gets targeted in the pick and roll
What does he do?"
Kendrick Perkins: "Kornet outplaying Towns tonight was not on my Bingo Card."
@KnicksBeast: "KAT getting into foul trouble every single game is a real bummer"
@ben_honick: "Karl Anthony Towns is so beyond useless. He really cant get 10 rebounds as the tallest man out there"
@Jokeeee_: "KAT commits the worst fouls I’ve ever seen every single game"
@Mr_Rdz3: "Karl Anthony Towns committed two of the dumbest fouls ive ever seen. He's benched with three fouls and 9 mins left in the 2nd QTR"
@LetsTalkKnicks_: "OG no show
KAT no show
Mikal no show
Team should be disgusted with this performance. Where tf is the killer instinct"
Towns is in his first year playing for the Knicks after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He made his fifth NBA All-Star Game this past regular season.