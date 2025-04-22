Karl-Anthony Towns Facing Backlash From NBA World For Pistons-Knicks Game
On Monday night, the New York Knicks played the Detroit Pistons (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
The Knicks lost by a score of 100-94.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished the loss with ten points, six rebounds and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "Once again: Kitty KAT."
Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns’ second half tonight:
0 PTS
0-3 FG
0 FTA"
@KnicksMuse: "Karl-Anthony Towns had 0 points in the 2nd Half."
@cv171210: "Him and bridges gone this summer. Go get Giannis or booker"
@AmerBrkic17: "Someone remind me never to bet Karl Anthony Towns over on rebounds again."
Kevin O'Connor: "It's baffling how little the Knicks use KAT. You have this 7-foot versatile offensive talent that can shoot, drive, pass, post. Yet you barely utilize him tonight. Didn't score the entire second half. Thibs' offense has zero imagination but Towns also needs to be more assertive."
@TheHateCentral: "Karl Anthony-Towns in Game 2:
10 Points
6 Rebounds
0 Assists
0% 3PT
CARDIO"
Billy Reinhardt: "Through 2 games:
Karl Towns: 16.5 points
OG Anunoby: 16.5 points, 25% from 3
Mikal Bridges: 13.5 points, 23% from 3
Knicks have way too much invested into this trio for them to perform like this. New York needs better play from these three."
Fred Katz: "Karl-Anthony Towns did not score in the second half and took his last shot of the game with 5:20 to go in the third quarter. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter and did not get a shot during that time."
The series is now tied up at 1-1 with Game 2 on Thursday night in Detroit.