Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Hawks-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will play the Atlanta Hawks (at home) in the NBA Cup.
For the game, Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report, but the All-Star forward is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Tuesday: "Josh Hart is questionable for tomorrow vs ATL with a sprained left ankle, Knicks say. Karl Anthony Towns is probable with a right knee ailment."
Towns is in his first year with New York after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The four-time All-Star has averages of 25.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Knicks most recently beat the Toronto Raptors (in Canada) by a score of 113-108.
Towns finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Towns has helped the Knicks get off to a 15-9 start in their first 24 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 8-3 in the 11 games they have played on their home floor at Madison Square Garden.
As for the Hawks, they enter the showdown as the seventh seed in the east with a 13-12 record in their first 25 games of the season.
Last season, Towns helped the Timberwolves reach the 2024 Western Conference finals.