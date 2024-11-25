Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Knicks-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Denver to play the Nuggets.
For the game, they could be without one of their best player, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward is in his first year playing for the Knicks.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Sunday: "Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left calf contusion) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Towns has played at an All-NBA level, averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’s shooting a career-high 45.8% on 3-pointers."
The Knicks enter the evening as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.
They most recently lost to the Utah Jazz by a score of 121-107 in Salt Lake City.
Towns finished the loss with 16 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 6/19 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following Denver, the Knicks will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Texas.
On the road, they are 4-5 in the nine games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.
As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-6 record in 15 games.
They most recently beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 127-102.
Following New York, the Nuggets will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz.