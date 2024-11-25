Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Knicks-Nuggets Game

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left calf contusion) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Towns has played at an All-NBA level, averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’s shooting a career-high 45.8% on 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/ll7eCDp636