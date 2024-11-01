Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Knicks-Pistons Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Michigan to face off against the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.5% from the field and 72.7% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Steve Popper of Newsday Sports on Thursday: "Just landed in Detroit to see Towns listed as questionable with a sprained right wrist. Funny thing is he was joking with media about how he falls on court and gets right up but in his house he needs a medical alert bracelet. No indication he was hurt after the game."
The Knicks are 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat by a score of 116-107.
Towns finished the victory with 44 points, 13 rebounds and two assists while shooting 17/25 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range.
Following the Pistons, the Knicks will visit the Houston Rockets on Monday evening in Texas.
Via The Knicks on October 31: "Last night, Karl-Anthony Towns scored the most points in a game by a Knicks starting center since Patrick Ewing."
As for the Pistons, they are 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
Following the Knicks, they will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon in New York.