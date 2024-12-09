Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status For Knicks-Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will face off against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
He also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Sunday: "Karl-Anthony Towns (patellar tendonopathy, right knee) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. TOR, Knicks say. Cam Payne (left elbow effusion) is also questionable, team says. Towns and Payne did not play Saturday vs DET. Jalen Brunson is not on injury report."
Towns is in his first season playing for New York.
The former Kentucky star has averages of 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The Knicks enter play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-9 record in 23 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games, but most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 120-111 (without Towns).
Following Toronto, the Knicks will return home to host Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening in Manhattan.
On the other side, the Raptors come into the matchup as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17 record in their first 24 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.