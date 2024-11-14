Karl-Anthony Towns Made NBA History In Bulls-Knicks Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
During the first half, Karl-Anthony Towns reached a career milestone by making his 1,000th career three-pointer.
He also made NBA history.
Via Knicks PR: "Karl-Anthony Towns has now recorded 1,000 three-pointers in his career. He is the 18th player in NBA history to record 13,000+ points, 6,000+ rebounds and 1,000+ three-pointers."
Towns came into the evening with averages of 24.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 51.1% from the three-point range in ten games.
The Knicks are 5-5 in their first ten games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 111-99.
Towns finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/16 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bulls, the Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening.
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He had spent the previous nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before getting traded over the offseason.
His career averages of 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 583 games.
The four-time NBA All-Star helped the Timberwolves reach the 2024 Western Conference finals last season.