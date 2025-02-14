Karl-Anthony Towns Made New York Knicks History Against Hawks
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks (in overtime) by a score of 149-148 at Madison Square Garden.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 44 points, ten rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 14/25 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 47 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward also made Knicks history.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded 40+ points in consecutive games joining Bernard King, Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony and Jalen Brunson as the only Knicks to record 40+ points in back-to-back games."
Via New York Knicks PR: "This also marks the first time in Towns' career in which he's registered 40+ points in consecutive games."
Towns is having a stellar year for the Knicks after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is now averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Via The NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns is on pace to become the 2nd player in NBA history to average 13+ RPG and shoot 40%+ from three for a full season. (Min. 10 3PM)
The first to do it:
Kevin Love (2010-11)"
The Knicks are also the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.