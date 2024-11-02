Karl-Anthony Towns Made New York Knicks History Against Pistons
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Knicks dominated from start to finish and won by a commanding score of 128-98.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.
He also made Knicks history.
Via StatMamba: "Karl-Anthony Towns joins Patrick Ewing as the only Knicks to record 100+ PTS & 50+ REB in their first five games with the franchise."
Via StatMamba: "Most PTS in first five games as a Knick:
130 — Carmelo Anthony
111 — Karl-Anthony Towns"
Towns is now averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 54.9% from the field and 64.7% from the three-point range in five games with the Knicks.
He had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Knicks will now face off against the Houston Rockets on Monday evening in Texas.
They are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the NBA playoffs, so the addition of Towns is expected to make them a title contender.
Towns helped lead the Timberwolves to the 2024 Western Conference finals.
As for the Pistons, they dropped to 1-5 in their first six games.
They will now travel to New York for a showdown with Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.