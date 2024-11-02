Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Made New York Knicks History Against Pistons

Karl-Anthony Towns is off to an excellent start with the Knicks.

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the New York Knicks faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

The Knicks dominated from start to finish and won by a commanding score of 128-98.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.

He also made Knicks history.

Via StatMamba: "Karl-Anthony Towns joins Patrick Ewing as the only Knicks to record 100+ PTS & 50+ REB in their first five games with the franchise."

Via StatMamba: "Most PTS in first five games as a Knick:

130 — Carmelo Anthony
111 — Karl-Anthony Towns"

Towns is now averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 54.9% from the field and 64.7% from the three-point range in five games with the Knicks.

He had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

New York Knicks
Nov 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Knicks will now face off against the Houston Rockets on Monday evening in Texas.

They are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the NBA playoffs, so the addition of Towns is expected to make them a title contender.

Towns helped lead the Timberwolves to the 2024 Western Conference finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for the Pistons, they dropped to 1-5 in their first six games.

They will now travel to New York for a showdown with Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

