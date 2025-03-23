Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Made New York Knicks History Against Wizards

Karl-Anthony Towns made New York Knicks history.

Ben Stinar

Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a foul call against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a foul call against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 122-103.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished the win with 31 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

The All-Star forward also made Knicks history.

Via @NY_Knicks_Stats: "Karl-Anthony Towns now has 17 30-point/10-rebound games this season, the most by a Knick in a season since Patrick Ewing in 1994-95"

Towns is in his first season playing for the Knicks.

He is averaging 24.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.

With the win, the Knicks improved to 44-26 in 70 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are 23-11 in 34 games at home).

Via The New York Knicks: "showed up for the home crowd

KAT 31 PTS | 11 REB
Mikal 27 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL
OG 23 PTS | 2 STL
Cam 13 PTS | 7 AST"

Following the Wizards, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.

NBA
Mar 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) while rebounding during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He spent the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.