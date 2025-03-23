Karl-Anthony Towns Made New York Knicks History Against Wizards
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 122-103.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished the win with 31 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star forward also made Knicks history.
Via @NY_Knicks_Stats: "Karl-Anthony Towns now has 17 30-point/10-rebound games this season, the most by a Knick in a season since Patrick Ewing in 1994-95"
Towns is in his first season playing for the Knicks.
He is averaging 24.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 63 games.
With the win, the Knicks improved to 44-26 in 70 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are 23-11 in 34 games at home).
Via The New York Knicks: "showed up for the home crowd
KAT 31 PTS | 11 REB
Mikal 27 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL
OG 23 PTS | 2 STL
Cam 13 PTS | 7 AST"
Following the Wizards, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He spent the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.