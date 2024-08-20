Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Statement

Karl-Anthony Towns spoke highly of his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate.

Ben Stinar

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards have become one of the best duos in the NBA.

Towns had been the face of the Timberwolves for a large portion of his career, but Edwards has turned into the team's best player.

That said, Towns is extremely supportive of the 23-year-old guard and recently spoke highly of him on Podcast P with Paul George (h/t HoopsHype).

Towns: "I feel it's weird. The media try to make it seem like I don't want ANT to succeeded. I'm the biggest ANT cheerleader I can be. The biggest fan. I want to see him win. I want to see him grow to be the face of the NBA. I want to see him do things that has never been done in the NBA... I want to see him win more than even me."

Towns is coming off another stellar season where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.

The former Kentucky standout finished with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Edwards also had an excellent season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.