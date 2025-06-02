Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post After Knicks-Pacers Game
Last week, the New York Knicks had their season come to an end when they lost Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Indiana Pacers.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the 125-108 loss, Towns made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes in less than two hours.
He wrote: "This city. These fans. Thank you.
The best is yet to come 🟠🔵"
Towns had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves before getting traded to the Knicks in the 2024 offseason.
He finished the regular season with averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The 29-year-old made his fifth NBA All-Star Game.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "The amount of hate Karl-Anthony Towns gets is unfortunate. The basketball stuff is one thing, albeit misguided as it relates to the conference finals. He was the best starter in the Pacers series. But the other stuff? It's just distasteful and nasty."
The Knicks still had a very successful season, as they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.
Towns had also helped the Timberwolves make the 2024 Western Conference finals, so he has played a major role on two winning teams in back-to-back years.