Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Honest Statement After First New York Knicks Home Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks hosted the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden for their second preseason game.
The Knicks won by a score of 117-94 to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.
Karl-Anthony Towns made his debut at the Garden, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/20 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Towns had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the blockbuster trade last week.
That said, he is familiar with the area, as he is from New Jersey.
Towns after the game (via the NBA): "It definitely hits different to be home. Been a blessing to be here. I'm excited for all the games I get to play in front of these fans."
Towns is expected to be a massive addition to an already talented Knicks roster.
He finished last year with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The four-time NBA All-Star is one of the best shooters in the league, which adds a new dynamic to the team.
The Knicks will play their first game of the new season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).