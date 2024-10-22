Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Instagram Post Before First New York Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will visit the Boston Celtics for their first game of the 2024-25 season.
There is a lot of excitement around the Knicks due to the fact that the team acquired All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this month.
He finished last year with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Before the game, Towns made a post to Instagram.
Towns captioned his post: "Same hustle. Year 10."
Many fans reacted to his post.
@bfinberg: "I'm going to miss you in Minny! Best of luck, big KAT! I'm rooting for you!"
@bigknickenergy: "THE BIG BODEGA"
@dhawk_25: "Go time 🔥 hope you have a hell of a season bro"
@knicks_everything: "BODEGA KAT"
The Knicks have a loaded roster that also features OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart.
They finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
After beating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games.
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the trade.
His career averages are 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.