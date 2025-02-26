UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns will be a game-time decision (h/t SNY's Ian Begley).
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Tuesday: "The Knicks are listing Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Knee; Patellar Tendonopathy) as questionable for tomorrow's game against Philadelphia. Josh Hart (knee) is not on the injury list and Mitchell Robinson (foot) is listed as out."
Towns is in his first season playing for New York.
He has helped the team get off to an excellent start, as they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-20 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but 6-4 over their last ten).
At home, the Knicks have gone 20-10 in the 30 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the 76ers, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-37 record in 57 games.
They are 1-9 over their last ten (and have lost eight straight).
Following the Knicks, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Golden State Warriors.