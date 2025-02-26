Fastbreak

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns will be a game-time decision (h/t SNY's Ian Begley).

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.

Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 52 games.

Via SNY's Ian Begley on Tuesday: "The Knicks are listing Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Knee; Patellar Tendonopathy) as questionable for tomorrow's game against Philadelphia. Josh Hart (knee) is not on the injury list and Mitchell Robinson (foot) is listed as out."

Towns is in his first season playing for New York.

He has helped the team get off to an excellent start, as they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-20 record in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but 6-4 over their last ten).

At home, the Knicks have gone 20-10 in the 30 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Following the 76ers, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA
Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots a jump shot against the Chicago Bulls during the overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As for the 76ers, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-37 record in 57 games.

They are 1-9 over their last ten (and have lost eight straight).

Following the Knicks, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the Golden State Warriors.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.