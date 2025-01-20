Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Hawks-Knicks Game
On Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The four-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks on Sunday: "Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) and Josh Hart (neck) are listed as questionable for the Knicks against the Hawks on Monday.
Mitchell Robinson remains out for NY."
Towns is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News on Sunday: "Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) and Josh Hart (shoulder) were both full participants in Knicks practice today, says Tom Thibodeau."
The Knicks enter the day as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
That said, the Knicks are 13-8 in the 21 games they have played on their home floor.
After the Hawks, the Knicks will visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center.
As for the Hawks, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.