Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star has averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable Friday."
The Knicks most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-106.
Towns finished with 25 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via @KATownsMuse: "Knicks +/- leaders this season:
+379 — Karl-Anthony Towns
+348 — Mikal Bridges
+303 — OG Anunoby
+219 — Josh Hart
+188 — Miles McBride
+187 — Cameron Payne
+152 — Jalen Brunson"
Towns is in his first year with the Knicks after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Knicks come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-30 record in 80 games.
After the Cavs, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon (in Brooklyn) against the Nets.
On the road, they are 23-17 in 40 games.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).