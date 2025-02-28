Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Knicks-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable for Friday."
Towns is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 52 games.
After spending his first nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns is in his first season with the Knicks.
The Knicks are among the best teams in the NBA with a 38-20 record in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Grizzlies, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-20 record in 58 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday night when they remain at home to host the San Antonio Spurs.
Last month, the Knicks beat the Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 143-106.