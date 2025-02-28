Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Knicks-Grizzlies Game

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.

Towns missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable for Friday."

Towns is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in 52 games.

After spending his first nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns is in his first season with the Knicks.

The Knicks are among the best teams in the NBA with a 38-20 record in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following their showdown with the Grizzlies, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts to a play against the Chicago Bulls during the overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-20 record in 58 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following the Knicks, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday night when they remain at home to host the San Antonio Spurs.

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots a jump shot against the Chicago Bulls during the overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Last month, the Knicks beat the Grizzlies (at home) by a score of 143-106.

