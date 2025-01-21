Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game

Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shakes hands with New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau as he exits the game during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Brooklyn to play the Nets at Barclays Center.

For the game, Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

The four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range in 39 games.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Josh Hart (neck) and Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb sprain) are listed as probable tonight for Knicks vs Nets"

The Knicks are coming off a 119-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon (at home).

Towns finished the win with 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 5/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Via the New York Knicks: "winnin' and grinnin'

Jalen 34 PTS | 6 AST
Mikal 26 PTS | 4 REB
Josh 14 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
KAT 13 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST
Cam 10 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL"

The Knicks have had an excellent first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.

They enter play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.

Following Brooklyn, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.

At Madison Square Garden, they have gone 14-8 in 22 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns
Towns is in his 10th NBA season.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.