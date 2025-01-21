Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Brooklyn to play the Nets at Barclays Center.
For the game, Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The four-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Josh Hart (neck) and Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb sprain) are listed as probable tonight for Knicks vs Nets"
The Knicks are coming off a 119-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon (at home).
Towns finished the win with 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 5/18 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via the New York Knicks: "winnin' and grinnin'
Jalen 34 PTS | 6 AST
Mikal 26 PTS | 4 REB
Josh 14 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
KAT 13 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST
Cam 10 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL"
The Knicks have had an excellent first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They enter play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.
Following Brooklyn, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.
At Madison Square Garden, they have gone 14-8 in 22 games.
Towns is in his 10th NBA season.