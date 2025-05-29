Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Pacers-Knicks Game
On Thursday, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their most important players, as five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable for Thursday."
Towns is averaging 21.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in his first 16 NBA playoff games with New York.
Via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files: "Pacers at Knicks R3G5, 8p ET
- Series: IND 3-1
- Officials: Zach Zarba, Josh Tiven, James Williams
- Injuries: Nesmith (right ankle), Towns (left knee)
- Uniforms: Pacers in yellow, Knicks in white (yay!)
- TV: TNT. Harlan, Reggie, SVG, LaForce"
The Knicks are coming off a 130-121 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 (on the road).
Towns finished the loss with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
If the Knicks can win on Thursday, the teams would return to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday night.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2025 NBA Finals (and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder).
Towns is in his first season playing for the Knicks (after getting traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves over the offseason).