Karl-Anthony Towns' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the New York Knicks will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwovles at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) listed questionable for Friday."
Towns is in the middle of his first year playing for the Knicks after getting traded (via the Timberwolves) over the offseason.
The four-time NBA All-Star had spent the first nine years of his career with Minnesota.
He is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post on January 15: "NEWS: Tests on Karl-Anthony Towns' thumb revealed a bone chip in addition to the sprain, The Post has learned.
Surgery isn't necessary and plan is for Towns to play with the chip. He isn't available tonight because of swelling from the sprain and is considered day-to-day."
The Knicks have had a strong start to the season.
They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.
Following Minnesota, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks.
At home, they are 13-7 in 20 games at Madison Square Garden.