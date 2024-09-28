Karl-Anthony Towns Posts 3 AM Instagram Story After Timberwolves-Knicks Trade
On Friday evening, The Athletic reported that Karl-Anthony Towns has been traded to the New York Knicks in a deal that also includes Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
The news came as a big surprise because Towns had spent all nine seasons of his career in Minnesota.
At 3 A.M., Towns made a post to his Instagram story from the Timberwolves facility with his father.
Towns is coming off a year where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range.
Many fans reacted to the Instagram story.
Via @KnicksNation: "Karl Anthony Towns IG story:
In Timberwolves gear, shooting at 3:00AM. Clearly still shocked"
Via @luc1311: "He gotta move on fast. Media day is on Monday. Gotta let go."
Via @b_dbloom: "The fact he hasn’t made a comment about joining the Knicks or being excited to play in New York ain’t a good look. I trust Leon but if we traded 2 guys who loved New York for this guy who doesn’t want to be here sucks. His issues with Thibs are well documented."
Via @PeterPrudden: "Not very often you see athletes take a reflective moment. I hope both sides succeed."
Via NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "I feel like this will piss him off (FOR THE GOOD) and be Murdering everything!!! I loved him on the wolves. But those lights at the garden every night will have him different different."
Via @zer02hiero: "People will call him soft for it yet call others not loyal when they do the opposite"
Via @3naimz: "Trades him to NY...after all that?"
The Knicks will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they face off against the Celtics in Boston.