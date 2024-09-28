Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Posts 3 AM Instagram Story After Timberwolves-Knicks Trade

Karl-Anthony Towns made a post to his Instagram story after being traded to the New York Knicks.

Ben Stinar

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate defeating the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, The Athletic reported that Karl-Anthony Towns has been traded to the New York Knicks in a deal that also includes Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

The news came as a big surprise because Towns had spent all nine seasons of his career in Minnesota.

At 3 A.M., Towns made a post to his Instagram story from the Timberwolves facility with his father.

Towns is coming off a year where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range.

Many fans reacted to the Instagram story.

Via @KnicksNation: "Karl Anthony Towns IG story:

In Timberwolves gear, shooting at 3:00AM. Clearly still shocked"

Via @luc1311: "He gotta move on fast. Media day is on Monday. Gotta let go."

Via @b_dbloom: "The fact he hasn’t made a comment about joining the Knicks or being excited to play in New York ain’t a good look. I trust Leon but if we traded 2 guys who loved New York for this guy who doesn’t want to be here sucks. His issues with Thibs are well documented."

Via @PeterPrudden: "Not very often you see athletes take a reflective moment. I hope both sides succeed."

Via NBA Shooting Coach (Chris Matthews): "I feel like this will piss him off (FOR THE GOOD) and be Murdering everything!!! I loved him on the wolves. But those lights at the garden every night will have him different different."

Via @zer02hiero: "People will call him soft for it yet call others not loyal when they do the opposite"

Via @3naimz: "Trades him to NY...after all that?"

Karl-Anthony Towns
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Knicks will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they face off against the Celtics in Boston.

