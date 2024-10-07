Karl-Anthony Towns Posts Instagram Story After First Game With New York Knicks
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks played their first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Karl-Anthony Towns made his debut for the franchise after getting traded (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) last week.
Towns finished with ten points, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 2/7 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 15 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Towns made a post to his Instagram story.
He reposted a photo (via the Knicks) of his jersey in the locker room.
Towns added two emojis: "🔵🟠"
For Knicks fans, it's good to see that he is embracing their famous orange and blue colors.
Towns had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the move will likely take some adjustment time.
Towns is coming off another impressive year where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
On October 4, the Knicks shared a quote from Towns.
Towns: "We've got great players, and if we continue to put the work in day in and day out and be the best versions of ourselves that we can be every single day, we can do a lot of things."
The Knicks will open up the season on October 22 with a matchup against the Celtics in Boston.