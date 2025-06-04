Karl-Anthony Towns Posts Wordless Instagram Story After Tom Thibodeau News
Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the New York Knicks before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The trade reunited him with head coach Tom Thibodeau.
However, after a very strong season, the Knicks have now fired the 67-year-old after five years at the helm.
Via Underdog NBA: "Every NBA Coach of the Year from 2018-2023
Dwane Casey (17-18): Fired
Mike Budenholzer (18-19): Fired
Nick Nurse (19-20): Fired
Tom Thibodeau (20-21): Fired today
Monty Williams (21-22): Fired
Mike Brown (22-23): Fired"
Following the news, Towns made a post to his Instagram story with a photo of himself and Thibodeau.
There were no words on his story.
Towns played three seasons under Thibodeau with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They made the NBA playoffs one time in that span.
This past year, the duo helped lead the Knicks to the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They also reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season (25 years ago).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said. After five seasons with the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau is out as head coach."
Towns finished the year with averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.