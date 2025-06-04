Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Posts Wordless Instagram Story After Tom Thibodeau News

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns made a post to his Instagram story.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shakes hands with New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau as he exits the game during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shakes hands with New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau as he exits the game during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the New York Knicks before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The trade reunited him with head coach Tom Thibodeau.

However, after a very strong season, the Knicks have now fired the 67-year-old after five years at the helm.

Via Underdog NBA: "Every NBA Coach of the Year from 2018-2023

Dwane Casey (17-18): Fired
Mike Budenholzer (18-19): Fired
Nick Nurse (19-20): Fired
Tom Thibodeau (20-21): Fired today
Monty Williams (21-22): Fired
Mike Brown (22-23): Fired"

Following the news, Towns made a post to his Instagram story with a photo of himself and Thibodeau.

There were no words on his story.

Karl-Anthony Towns Story
Karl-Anthony Towns Story / June 2025

Towns played three seasons under Thibodeau with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They made the NBA playoffs one time in that span.

NBA
Jan 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau talks with center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This past year, the duo helped lead the Knicks to the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

They also reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season (25 years ago).

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said. After five seasons with the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau is out as head coach."

Towns finished the year with averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.