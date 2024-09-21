Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Instagram Post
Karl-Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverley only spent one season together on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That said, it was an excellent year for the franchise that helped propel the team to where they are now.
Beverley recently left the NBA to play in Israel, and he posted photos from his new experience to Instagram (on Saturday).
Beverley captioned his post: "Life Lately❤️❤️"
One person who left a comment on his post was Towns.
Towns wrote: "🔥🔥🔥"
Fans of the Timberwolves will likely love seeing the two still interact on social media.
That season (2021) Beverley was on the team was Anthony Edwards' rookie year and the first time the Timberwolves had made the NBA playoffs since 2018.
It's fair to say that Beverley's impact with the Timberwolves lasted a lot longer than his one season on the roster.
Beverley finished his final season in the NBA (last year) with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games (13 starts) for the Bucks and 76ers.
In addition to the Bucks, 76ers and Timberwolves, he has also spent time with the Clippers, Rockets, Lakers and Bulls over 12 seasons.
On the other hand, Towns has spent his entire nine-year career with the Timberwolves.
The All-Star forward finished last season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.