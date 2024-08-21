Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Viral Patrick Beverley Clip
Patrick Beverley is coming off a season where he spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Over the offseason, the veteran point guard signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C.
On Wednesday, there was a clip of Beverley from practice that got a lot of views on social media (h/t The Pat Bev Pod).
Via The Pat Bev Pod: "PB is already getting to it in the preseason! It’s going to be a fun year 😈 @patbev21 @hapoeltlvbc"
One person who reacted to the clip was Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns wrote (via his Instagram story): "@patbev21 LOCKED IN🔒"
Towns and Beverley were teammates for one season on the Timberwolves (2022).
That season, the Timberwolves ended a three-year NBA playoff drought.
Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists per and 1.2 steals contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 58 games (and was a valuable veteran for a young roster).
Beverley never made an NBA All-Star Game, but he had a very productive career over 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls.
It's fair to assume that the 36-year-old could be one of the best players in Europe next season.