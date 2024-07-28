Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Instagram Message To Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The former UGA star is participating in his first Olympic games, and the team opened up with a matchup against Serbia (on Sunday morning).
Before the tournament began, Karl-Anthony Towns sent out an Instagram story to his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate.
Towns captioned his story: "Get after it today 🇺🇸 @theanthonyedwards"
In addition to Edwards, Towns also sent out messages for Rudy Gobert (France) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Canada).
Towns is the longest-tenured Timberwolves player and has done an excellent job of becoming one of the leaders in the locker room.
The former Kentucky star finished this past season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He had missed most of the 2022-23 season but was able to make the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
Towns was initially the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has been with the Timberwolves for all nine seasons of his pro career.
As for Edwards, he was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has been with the Timberwolves for each of his first four years.
The two-time All-Star finished this past year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Edwards and Towns led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.