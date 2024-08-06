Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Instagram Message To Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards has already established himself as arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is coming off a year where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Monday, the former UGA star celebrated his 23rd birthday.
A lot of people made posts to social media for Edwards and one person who sent out a post was his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns wrote on instagram: "Happy bday to brodie @theanthonyedwards_"
Edwards and Towns are among the best duos in the NBA.
Towns was the first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and had been the face of the franchise before Edwards entered superstardom.
Last season, he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The 28-year-old has done an excellent job of stepping into the role of being a leader (and mentor) in the locker room.
Last season, the Timberwolves had an excellent year where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
However, the Timberwolves lost to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).
At just 23, Edwards is on track to be one of the best players in NBA history.