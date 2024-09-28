Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Out Cryptic Post Following Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
Karl-Anthony Towns has spent his entire nine-year career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He has made four NBA All-Star Games and is coming off a season where he helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference for the first time in 20 years.
On Friday evening, Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Towns is being sent to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade.
Via Charania: "Developing story at @TheAthletic with @JonKrawczynski on Timberwolves and Knicks blockbuster deal sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick:"
Right before the news was reported, Towns sent out a cryptic post that had over 40,000 likes in less than 40 minutes.
Towns wrote: "…"
Many fans reacted to the post.
@Syvie26: "Thank you, Karl. Nobody would have put up with all of the terrible situations we had around you, if you didn't truly love being here. Go be great KAT. We'll see you in the Finals."
@cstuck24: "They couldn’t even give you a call smh..teams can’t grow when you trading away important pieces"
@flow349: "Son found out with the rest of us smh"
@marissavoss: "He wanted to win a championship for Minnesota man…"
@Beastbr00k0: "Cheer up you’re about to cook in NY"
The Knicks finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
On October 22, the Knicks will play their first game of the season when they visit the Boston Celtics.