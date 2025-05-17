Fastbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Celtics-Knicks Game

Karl-Anthony Towns made a post to Instagram after Game 6.

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the New York Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals when they beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 119-81 in Game 6.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished the victory with 21 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 8/20 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via The Athletic: "The Knicks and Timberwolves completed a blockbuster trade this summer featuring Karl-Anthony Towns, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Months after the deal, both teams are in their respective conference finals"

Following the big game, Towns made a post to Instagram that had over 83,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: "8 more"

Towns finished his first regular season with the Knicks averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Via Real Sports: "Karl-Anthony Towns:

2024 — Western Conference Finals
2025 — Eastern Conference Finals"

The Knicks finished the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Detroit Pistons in the first round (in six games).

On Wednesday night, the Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Via Hoop Muse: "Knicks 2025 Playoff Leading Scorers:

28.8 — Jalen Brunson
19.8 — Karl Anthony-Towns
15.8 — OG Anunoby
15.4 — Mikal Bridges
13.2 — Josh Hart

First conference finals appearance since 2000"

