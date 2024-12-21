Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Knicks-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks played the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
Karl-Anthony Towns made his return to the Target Center.
He had spent the first nine years of his career playing for the franchise.
Via NBA on TNT: "The @Timberwolves gave @KarlTowns a warm welcome in his first game back in Minnesota 🙌"
Towns was dominant, finishing with an incredible 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assits and two steals while shooting 10/12 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks won by a score of 133-107.
After the victory, Towns made a post to Instagram that had over 55,000 likes in four hours.
Towns wrote: "All Love"
The trade to New York had been a massive surprise due to the fact that the Timberwolves are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
Towns has been fantastic since joining the Knicks, as he is now averaging 25.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field and 46.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Knicks improved to 17-10 in their first 27 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game against the Timberwovles on January 17 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
As for the Timberwolves, they have been up-and-down since trading Towns.
They are 14-12 in 26 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.