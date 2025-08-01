Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Out Viral Post After Mikal Bridges News
The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
One of the biggest reasons for their success was the play of Mikal Bridges.
This week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Bridges has agreed to an extension with the Knicks.
Via Charania: "Mikal Bridges' $150M extension with the Knicks includes a player option for 2029-30 and a trade kicker. Bridges takes a slight discount from his max extension number ($156M) in order to help the Knicks have flexibility to continue building the roster and add pieces to the East championship contender."
One person who reacted to the news was All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns.
His post had 3,000 likes.
He wrote: "💰💰💰@mikal_bridges"
Bridges finished his first year in New York with averages of 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Next 3 years: New York Knicks
Most important line is the 2nd apron
The Jalen Brunson extension last year and now Mikal Bridges, has given New York flexibility to operate under both aprons."
Bridges was the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
He spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns (and helped them reach the 2021 NBA Finals).
Before getting traded to the Knicks, the 28-year-old had spent part of two years with the Brooklyn Nets.