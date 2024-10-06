Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Knicks-Hornets Game
On Sunday evening, the New York Knicks will play their first preseason game when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets.
All eyes will be on the new addition of Karl-Anthony Towns.
According to Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News, Towns is expected to play in Sunday's exhibition.
Via Winfield on Saturday: "Barring a setback, Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make his #Knicks debut tomorrow against the Hornets.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau explained his approach to the preseason today after the final day of training camp in Charleston."
Towns is expected to help the Knicks take the next step into a legitimate title contender.
He is coming off a year where he made his fourth NBA All-Star Game.
The former Kentucky star averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Many fans reacted to the photo the Knicks posted of his jersey in the locker room.
Via @PushinPete6: "I used to pray for times like this"
Via @KnicksNation: "Gorgeous"
Via @HoopIsAReligion: "Still feels unreal. But I do like the potential for this season. If we can get some luck with staying healthy, I like the odds."
The Knicks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.