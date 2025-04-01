Karl-Anthony Towns' Updated Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks will play the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns now questionable Tuesday."
The Knicks are coming off a 110-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (also at home).
Towns finished the win with ten points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 4/13 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-27 record in 74 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and won two in a row).
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Via KnicksMuse: "Knicks vs Cavs (2/21/25)
• 2nd night of back-to-back, OT in 1st game
• Overnight Travel from NYC to CLE
Knicks vs Cavs (4/2/25)
• 2nd night of back-to-back
• Overnight Travel from NYC to CLE
Knicks vs Cavs (4/11/25)
• 2nd night of back-to-back
• Overnight travel from DET to NYC
Unfortunate schedule caveat."
As for the 76ers, they are the 13th seed with a 23-52 record in 75 games.