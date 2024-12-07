Karl-Anthony Towns' Updated Injury Status For Pistons-Knicks Game
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons in Manhattan.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Karl-Anthony Towns has been added to the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) now questionable Saturday."
Towns is in his first year playing for the Knicks.
He is currently averaging 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The Knicks most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-101.
Towns finished with 27 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks enter play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-8 record in 22 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Following Detroit, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
As for the Pistons, they are 9-15 in their first 24 games of the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (and have lost three straight games).
Following New York, the Pistons will play their next game on Thursday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.