Karl Malone Made His Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan
Karl Malone is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Utah Jazz legend was unable to win a title after they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in two straight NBA Finals appearances.
Back in 2020, Malone was asked about Jordan.
Malone (via E60): "We happen to be playing the Chicago Bulls, which wasn't just Michael Jordan by the way... I have the utmost respect for Michael, but I never thought I was playing Michael Jordan. I was playing the Chicago Bulls."
Malone was the 13th pick in the 1985 NBA Draft.
He spent the first 18 seasons of his career playing for the Jazz (and finished his final year with the Los Angeles Lakers).
His career averages were 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field in 1,476 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on June 1): "28 YEARS AGO TODAY
Michael Jordan hit a game-winner over Bryon Russell in GM1 of the 97 Finals after MVP Karl Malone missed 2 FTS.
Scottie Pippen told Malone "The mailman doesn't deliver on a Sunday" before the misses."
Malone (who was the 1997 MVP) appeared in an astonishing 193 NBA playoff games (despite never winning an NBA Championship).
He also reached the Western Conference finals six times.
Via NBA History (on January 22): "LeBron James (40yr, 23d) joins Karl Malone as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double at age 40 or older!"
Malone retired after the 2003-04 season.