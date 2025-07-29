Karl Malone's Wife Sends Heartfelt Message To The Utah Jazz Legend
Karl Malone was once among the best players in the NBA before he retried in 2004.
Last week, the Hall of Fame forward celebrated his 62nd birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 62nd Birthday to 14x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA MVP, and 75th Anniversary Team member... “The Mailman,” Karl Malone! #NBABDAY"
One person who wished Malone a happy birthday was his wife (Kay).
Her post (via Instagram) had over 1,500 likes.
She wrote: "Today we celebrate you, the man who holds my heart, the one who has walked beside me through every joy and every storm, always with strength, grace but most of all LOVE.
With every passing year, I find more reasons to love you to admire you and to be grateful that I get to walk through life with you.
HAPPIEST 62 BIRTHDAY
MY LOVE 🎂❤️🎂❤️❤️❤️"
Malone is most known for his legendary run with the Utah Jazz.
He made 14 All-Star Games and helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons (1997-98).
His career averages were 25.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field in 1,476 games.
Via NBA History: "The Mailman, Karl Malone erupts for 61 points for the @utahjazz in 1990! #NBAVault"
Malone spent the final season of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, they lost to the Detroit Pistons in the 2004 NBA Finals (in five games).
Malone is one of the top players in NBA history to never win a title.